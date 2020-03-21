TPSO Water Patrol Rescues Nine From Sunken Boat

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, along with a patrol unit, was dispatched at 1:23am Saturday March 21 after a call was received that a boat was sinking in Lake Boudreaux, in waters south of the Boudreaux Canal. A rescue boat was launched and a search for the vessel began.

TPSO dispatchers were told there were nine people on board and remained in contact with them by telephone, relaying location information to the Water Patrol vessel. During the course of the search, the individuals had made their way to an island. Two of the nine had separated from the group, however, and at first their location was not certain.

The Water Patrol agent made contact with the seven individuals on the island and took them on board his vessel. An attempt was made to locate the sunken 16-foot boat, but it could not be found, and the seven people were transported to a launch. A K-9 Division deputy who was on patrol located the two people who had separated, following instructions relayed by dispatchers. Contact was made with them at a camp on La. 56 in Cocodrie.

Deputies determined that the group had headed out on a bow fishing expedition, but a sudden squall came up in the waters of Lake Boudreaux and the vessel swamped, leading to its sinking. The incident is being investigated by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

“This story had a happy ending, but a different outcome was very possible,” Sheriff Larpenter said. “With school out, a lot more people will be on the water. Never pack too many in a boat. Make sure children wear life jackets and if it gets rough, put yours on too.”

Acadian Ambulance Services personnel checked the people when they came ashore and determined there were no injuries other than some minor cuts and scratches.

TPSO wishes to thank Acadian Ambulance, as well as the Little Caillou Fire Department, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the U.S. Coast Guard.