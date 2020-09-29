TPSO Water Patrol rescues shrimper after vessel capsizes near Cocodrie

A Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol agent rescued a shrimper on Monday evening after strong winds grabbed his nets and flipped his vessel, TPSO reported.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that Lt. DJ Authement was dispatched to Lake Robinson near Cocodrie at 5:47 p.m. and had the distressed fisherman on board his patrol boat within 17 minutes.

“This Water Patrol agent’s skill and familiarity with our local waters shaved previous minutes from this effort,” Sheriff Soignet said. “I am very proud of the work he did, and the work done by all of our deputies who work on the water.”

The 23-foot fiberglass skimmer boat was in waters made choppy by a passing cold front when winds estimated at 25-mph grabbed its nets and caused it to capsize.

The uninjured shrimp fisherman was brought by the patrol boat to a camp in Cocodrie, where he was met by family members.

“The fisherman was wearing a personal flotation device when he was located sitting atop the overturned hull of his boat,” Sheriff Soignet said. “He made a wise decision to stay with his boat, which I have no doubt aided in the positive outcome.