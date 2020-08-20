Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the Atlantic this evening.

From the National Hurricane Center:

NHC is issuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Depression Thirteen.

At 11 p.m. AST/EDT, the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located over the Atlantic Ocean about 1035 miles (1670 km) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It’s moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph (31 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

The government of the Netherlands has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Saba and St. Eustatius. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by late Friday. Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system, as tropical storm watches could be required for those areas on Thursday.