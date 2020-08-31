Tropical Depression 15 forms; no threat to Louisiana

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 32.6 North, longitude 76.5 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph (19 km/h) and a motion toward the northeast or east-northeast is expected for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Tuesday, but little, if any, additional strengthening is forecast Tuesday night or Wednesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on the Air Force Reserve reconnaissance data is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).