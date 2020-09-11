Tropical Depression 19 has formed just east of the coast of south Florida. The depression could become a tropical storm before moving across south Florida overnight. Otherwise it is expected to become a tropical storm on Sunday and gradually intensify through Monday.

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nineteen was located near latitude 25.4 North, longitude 79.0 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). On the forecast track, the depression is forecast to move inland over south Florida early on Saturday, move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Saturday, and then move northwestward over the north-central Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).