Tropical depression 22 forms in the Gulf

Tropical depression 22 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to develop into a tropical storm by Friday.

At 600 PM CDT (2300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Two was located near latitude 21.9 North, longitude 94.3 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 5 mph (7

km/h), and it is expected to generally meander over the western Gulf of Mexico into the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression could become a tropical storm on Friday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).