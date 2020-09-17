Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Tropical depression 22 forms in the Gulf

by
News

Tropical depression 22 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to develop into a tropical storm by Friday.



 

At 600 PM CDT (2300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Two was located near latitude 21.9 North, longitude 94.3 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 5 mph (7
km/h), and it is expected to generally meander over the western Gulf of Mexico into the weekend.

 

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression could become a tropical storm on Friday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

by
News

by
News

by
News