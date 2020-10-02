Tropical Depression 25 has formed in Western Caribbean
Tropical Depression Twenty-Five has formed in the Western Caribbean. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the system this afternoon to see if Tropical Storm Gamma has formed. At this time, it doesn’t seem to be a threat to Louisiana, as the cold fronts we are experiencing will keep the storm to our south.
At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Five was located near latitude 18.1 North, longitude 84.7 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and a gradual turn toward the north-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the tropical cyclone should be near the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday morning. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).