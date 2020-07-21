Tropical Depression 7 forms in Atlantic Ocean

The National Hurricane Center has announced Tropical Depression 7 has formed over the Central Tropical Atlantic this afternoon.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Strengthening is forecast to occur during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday. When that occurs, it will be named Gonzalo (pronounced “gohn-SAH-loh”).

NHC is issuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Depression Seven, centered at 5 p.m. AST over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean about 1185 miles (1905 km) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and about 1420 miles (2285 km) east of the southern Windward Islands. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the west with an increase in forward speed is expected to take place tonight and Wednesday, and that motion should continue through Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.