Tropical Depression 8 forms in the Gulf of Mexico

As of 10 p.m., Tropical Depression 8 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. A Tropical Storm Watch as been issued tonight for much of the Texas Coast from Port Mansfield to High Island.

The center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 25.9 North, longitude 88.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph, and this general motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected, and the depression could become a tropical storm in a day or so. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

The depression is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches along the Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Lower Texas coast, and inland through south-central Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.

Swells generated by the depression are expected to increase and affect much of the Texas and Louisiana coasts in a day or two. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip

current conditions.