Tropical Depression Fourteen forms in the Caribbean Sea

NHC is issuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Depression Fourteen.

From the National Hurricane Center:

The government of Honduras has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the coast of Honduras from the Honduras / Nicaragua border westward to Punta Castilla and for the Bay Islands of Honduras. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area tonight and on Friday. Additional watches or warnings, including for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, may be required later today. For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

At 11 a.m, EDT, the center of Tropical Depression Fourteen was located over the west-central Caribbean Sea about 235 miles (375 km) east of Cabo Gracios A Dios on the Nicararagua/Honduras border. It’s moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and a westward motion is expected to continue through this evening. A turn toward the west-northwest and northwest with a decrease in forward speed is forecast tonight and Friday, with a general northwest motion continuing through at least Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of the system will move near or just north of the northeastern coast of Honduras and the Bay Islands on Friday and will approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. The center is then expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast to occur during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight. The system could be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday.

The next complete advisory will be issued at 5 p.m. EDT with an intermediate advisory at 2 p.m. EDT