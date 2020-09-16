Tropical depression likely to form this weekend in the Gulf of Mexico
Is it November yet? I know I’m ready for hurricane season to be over!
The National Hurricane Center and local forecasters are keeping a close watch on a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, where the associated showers and thunderstorms gradually continue to become better organized. Upper-level winds are forecast to gradually become more conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the low meanders over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days.
NHC has issued its last advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette, located several hundred miles east-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Advisories continues for Hurricane Sally, located over the far western portion of the Florida panhandle, on Hurricane Teddy, located over the central tropical Atlantic, and on Tropical Storm Vicky, located over the eastern tropical Atlantic.
(Only Wilfred is left on the list of 21 storm names pre-approved for the season by the World Meteorological Organization. After that, we go to the Greek alphabet. This has only happened once, during the 2005 hurricane season.)
Elsewhere, we continue to watch two other areas.
Another area of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are conducive for development of this system and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph. It has a high (70 percent) chance of formation during the next five days.
And, a non-tropical area of low pressure is located over the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles northeast of the Azores. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves southeastward and eastward at about 10 mph during the next few days. It has a low (20 percent) chance of formation during the next five days.