Tropical depression likely to form this weekend in the Gulf of Mexico

Is it November yet? I know I’m ready for hurricane season to be over!

The National Hurricane Center and local forecasters are keeping a close watch on a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, where the associated showers and thunderstorms gradually continue to become better organized. Upper-level winds are forecast to gradually become more conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the low meanders over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days.

NHC has issued its last advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette, located several hundred miles east-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Advisories continues for Hurricane Sally, located over the far western portion of the Florida panhandle, on Hurricane Teddy, located over the central tropical Atlantic, and on Tropical Storm Vicky, located over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

(Only Wilfred is left on the list of 21 storm names pre-approved for the season by the World Meteorological Organization. After that, we go to the Greek alphabet. This has only happened once, during the 2005 hurricane season.)

Elsewhere, we continue to watch two other areas.