Tropical Depression Three forecasted to move into Gulf later this week

Tropical Depression Three continues to move westward over the Bay of Campeche. Of particular notice in this morning’s report is the northward movement across the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

As of 7 a.m. CDT, Tropical Depression Three is centered over the Bay of Campeche about 125 miles (200 km) west of Campeche, Mexico. It’s moving toward the west near 3 mph (5 km/h). On the forecast track, the center is forecast to be near the coast of the southern Bay of Campeche tonight through Thursday. Slow strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today.

According to the National Hurricane Center, it is too soon to specify the location and timing of potential interests along the U.S. Gulf Coast. We will continue to monitor the progress of the system.

The next complete advisory will be issued by NHC at 10 a.m. CDT