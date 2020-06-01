Tropical Depression Three Forms; Where he will go, no one knows!

The National Hurricane Center has announced the formation of Tropical Depression Three in the Bay of Campeche. It is expected to strengthen and bring heavy rainfall in potions of Mexico.

NHC is issuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Depression Three, centered over the Bay of Campeche about 50 miles (80 km) west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico. It’s moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). On the forecast track, the center is forecast to be near the coast of the southern Bay of Campeche Tuesday night through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next couple of days and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Tuesday. When that occurs, it will be named Cristobal.

Tropical Depression Three is expected to produce rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches over parts of the Mexican states of Tabasco and Veracruz and adjacent portions of Guatemala. This system is also expected to produce rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches over parts of El Salvador and Honduras. Isolated maximum rainfall amounts of 20 inches are possible in the Mexican states of Tabasco, Veracruz, Oaxaca and portions of Guatemala. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

The next complete advisory will be issued by NHC at 10 p.m. CDT with an intermediate advisory at 7 p.m. CDT.