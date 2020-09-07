Tropical Depressions 17 and 18 form in the Atlantic

Overnight the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on newly formed tropical depressions 17 and 18. Both are expected to increase in strength and become tropical storms later on today. Paulette and Rene are the next two names on the list.

Tropical Depression 17

At 5 a.m. AST, the center of the depression was located about 1380 miles (2225 km) east of the northern Leeward Islands. It’s moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue during the next few days with a gradual increase in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast to occur during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

Tropical Depression 18

At 11 a.m. CVT ( 8 a.m. EDT), the center of Tropical Depression Eighteen was located about 225 miles (360 km) east of the Cabo Verde Islands. It’s moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion with some increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to pass near or over the Cabo Verde Islands later today and tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast to take place during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.