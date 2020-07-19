Tropical development a possibility in the Gulf this week

According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a low (20 percent) chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 5 days. Regardless of tropical development, there will be a risk of locally heavy rainfall from Wednesday through Friday. NOAA will continue to monitor the development of this tropical wave as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico.

Officials remind us we are still in the middle of hurricane season. It is important to review your hurricane plans and be prepared.