Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the coast of South Carolina

A second named storm has formed ahead of the official start of the 2020 hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Berth formed very quickly off the coast of South Carolina this morning. A tropical storm warning has been issued along the South Carolina coast from Edisto Beach to South Santee River. Bertha is centered 30 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and is moving northwest at 9 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall in the next few hours and then quickly weaken to a tropical depression and a remnant low as it moves toward North Carolina and western Virginia.

The biggest threat of this storm is rainfall and flash flooding. Rainfall totals are expected to be upwards of eight inches.