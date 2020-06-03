Tropical Storm Cristobal forecasted to make landfall Monday in Louisiana

The National Hurricane Center has forecasted Tropical Storm Cristobal to make landfall early Monday morning along the Louisiana coast.

The center of Cristobal is expected to reach land around 1 a.m. Monday near Avery Island and New Iberia, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds of 65 mph are expected at landfall, maintaining tropical storm status.

According to forecasters, as of 7 a.m. CDT, Tropical Storm Cristobal was centered over the Bay of Campeche about 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Ciudad Del Carmen, Mexico. It’s moving toward the southeast near 3 mph (6 km/h). On the forecast track, the center will cross the southern Bay of Campeche coast later today and move inland over eastern Mexico tonight and Thursday, and then move back over the Bay of Campeche Thursday night and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center. Gradual weakening is forecast to occur while the center remains inland, but restrengthening is expected after Cristobal moves back over water Thursday night and Friday.

No watches and warnings have been issued in the U.S.