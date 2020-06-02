Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Weather Channel, this is the record earliest-in-season third named Atlantic storm.

Observations from an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical Depression Three has strengthened into Tropical Storm Cristobal. The maximum winds are estimated to be 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. It’s centered as of 11:15 a.m. CDT about 150 miles (245 km) west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico, moving toward the west-southwest at 3 mph (km/h).

Cristobal is expected to move towards the Gulf Coast early next week. Impacts, including rain and high surf, will reach the U.S. by then as well.