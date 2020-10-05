Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the Caribbean. The system is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast later this week. Now is the time to put your hurricane plans into action!

At 8 a.m. EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Delta was located over the central Caribbean Sea about 130 miles (210 km) south of Negril, Jamaica, and about 270 miles (440 km) southeast of Grand Cayman. The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this general motion should continue for the next day or so. A faster northwestward motion is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to move away from Jamaica later today, move near or over the Cayman Islands later tonight, and approach the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening. Delta is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday.