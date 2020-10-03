Tropical Storm Gamma forms in Northwestern Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Gamma has formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Series of cold fronts look to protect Louisiana from this system, at least in the short range through next Tuesday/Wednesday.

At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gamma was located near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 85.8 West. Gamma is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and a gradual turn toward the north-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is

expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the tropical cyclone should be near the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days. The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

The National Hurricane Center is now giving a 40 percent chance of development with a second tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea. No imminent threat, but it is worth monitoring into the middle/late part of next week.