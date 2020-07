According to the NHC, satellite data indicates that Tropical Depression Seven has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Gonzalo with 45 mph (75 km/h) winds. The storm is located between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

Storm forecasters report there is dry air currently to the west and north of Gonzalo, which can easily weaken tropical cyclones. It may encounter wind shears as it nears the Westward Islands this weekend.