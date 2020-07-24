Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Gulf; Texas landfall likely on Saturday

Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 1000 PM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Hanna was located near latitude 26.2 North, longitude 91.4 West. Hanna is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) and a west-northwestward to westward motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the storm is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected until the system makes landfall. Steady weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area by Friday night or Saturday morning. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by Friday night or Saturday morning.

Hanna is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches through Monday along the Gulf Coast of the United States from Louisiana to south Texas, and inland

to the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and northern Tamaulipas. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to moderate river flooding.

Swells generated by Hanna are expected to increase and affect much of the Texas and Louisiana coasts during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.