Tropical Storm Omar forms in the Atlantic; not a threat to US

NHC has upgraded Tropical Depression Fifteen to Tropical Storm Omar, the 15th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

At 5 p.m. EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Omar was located over the western Atlantic Ocean about 225 miles (365 km) east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Omar is moving toward the east-northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h). This general motion is forecast through Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the east by Thursday. On the forecast track, Omar will continue to move away from North Carolina.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center. Little change in strength is expected overnight, following by weakening beginning on Wednesday night. Omar is then expected to degenerate into a remnant area of low pressure by late Thursday.