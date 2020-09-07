Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center has announced the 16th named storm of the 2020 season, as tropical depression 17 strengthens into Tropical Storm Paulette.

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Paulette was located near latitude 17.2 North, longitude 42.2 West. Paulette is moving toward the west-northwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). A general west-northwestward to northwestward motion at a slightly faster speed is expected during the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Modest additional strengthening is expected during the next couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).