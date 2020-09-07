Tropical Storm Rene forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 18 has become Tropical Storm Rene. Rene is expected to become a hurricane within the next few days.

At 800 PM CVT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Rene was located near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 22.3 West. Rene is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is will pass near or over the Cabo Verde Islands tonight and early Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Rene could become a hurricane in a two or three days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km)from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).