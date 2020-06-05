Tropical Storm Watch issued for Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

According to the NWS New Orleans, the watch covers the area from Intracoastal City, LA, to the Florida-Alabama border.

There is a Storm Surge watch from Grand Isle to Ocean Springs. A 2′ to 4′ surge is possible at high tide in that area.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday. The rain estimate is between 4″ to 8″. Rain totals between 10-12 inches are possible however.