Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in the Atlantic

Get the Greek alphabet ready! Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the Atlantic, taking the last name on the list. This storm is currently forecast to head in a westward direction, but not expected to strengthen further.

NHC is issuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Storm Wilfred. It’s the 21st named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and is the earliest 21st named storm on record, about 3 weeks earlier than Vince of 2005. Any storms that form during the rest of 2020 will be named using the Greek Alphabet, last used in 2005.

At 11 a.m. AST, the center of Tropical Storm Wilfred was located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean about 630 miles (1015 km) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Wilfred is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h) and this general motion is expected for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center. Some slight strengthening is possible today, and weakening should start this weekend and continue into next week.