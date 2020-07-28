Tropical Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine not expected to have local impacts
From the National Weather Service New Orleans around 10 a.m.:
The National Hurricane Center has started advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. This system is forecast to gradually strengthen and be near the Florida peninsula in 5 days.
No impacts are currently expected to our local area, but the system should continue to be monitored.
As a reminder, as we approach the peak of hurricane season, now is a good time to review your hurricane plans.