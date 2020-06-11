Tropical Update: tropical wave shows low chance of development

After having three named storms already in our hurricane season, we are keeping an eye on the map! As we all know, anything can happen!

At this time, the tropical wave, located about 275 miles east of the Windward Islands, is not anticipated to develop much further due to inhibiting environmental conditions. According to the NHC, formation chance through 48 hours is low, at 10 percent. Formation chance through five days is also low, at 10 percent.