TS Gamma continues its journey towards Mexico; Three other areas of interest show potential for development

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center. Some slight additional strengthening is possible before Gamma makes landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula today. After landfall, some weakening is expected.

At 7 a.m. CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Gamma was located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea about 40 miles (65 km) south-southeast of Tulum, Mexico. Gamma is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this motion should continue at a slower forward speed today. On the forecast track, the center of Gamma should move inland over the eastern Yucatan Peninsula later today, and be near the north coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday.

Elsewhere on this Saturday morning, a tropical wave is producing widespread cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are affecting portions of the ABC Islands, the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and portions of the coasts of Colombia and Venezuela.

Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form next week while the system moves westward or west-northwestward at about 15 mph across the central and western Caribbean Sea and then into the southern Gulf of Mexico. It has a low (20 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a medium (50 percent) chance during the next five days.