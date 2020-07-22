TS Gonzalo expected to become hurricane by Thursday

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 11 a.m. AST, the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located over the Atlantic Ocean about 1205 miles (1935 km) east of the southern Windward Islands. It’s moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h). A general westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected to take place during the next few days.

Gonzalo is expected to move near or over the southern Windward Islands this weekend, and could bring direct impacts from winds and heavy rainfall. While it is too soon to determine the magnitude and timing of those impacts, interests in the southern Windward Islands should monitor the progress of Gonzalo.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time.