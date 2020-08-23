TS Laura produces heavy rains over Dominican Republic; Track continues towards Louisiana coast

TS Laura is moving over the Dominican Republic tonight. It is still on track to hit the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. The path shows the predicted Category 1 storm making landfall near Terrebonne Parish.

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 18.3 North, longitude 69.6 West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and a this general motion is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move across Hispaniola tonight and early Sunday, near or over Cuba Sunday and Monday, and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. No significant changes in strength are forecast during the next 36 to 48 hours while Laura moves near or over Hispaniola and Cuba.

Strengthening is forecast once Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

NEXT ADVISORY

————-

Next intermediate advisory at 200 AM AST.

Next complete advisory at 500 AM AST.