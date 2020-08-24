TS Marco continues to weaken and drift north; no landfall yet

Heavy rain with TS Marco continues along the Gulf Coast, east of Louisiana. As Marco comes onshore later this afternoon, continued weakening is expected. Rain and wind may still impact our area.

The Tropical Storm Warning from west of Morgan City to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, has been discontinued. We are still under a Storm Surge and Tropical Storm Warning in coastal Terrebonne and Lafourche.

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Marco was located near latitude 28.5 North, longitude 88.5 West. Marco is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn to

the west-northwest is expected to occur by Tuesday, and this motion should continue until the system dissipates in a couple of

days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady weakening is forecast, and Marco is expected to weaken to a tropical depression tonight, and degenerate to a remnant low on Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).