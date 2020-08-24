TS Marco makes landfall near mouth of Mississippi River

Visible satellite imagery and surface observations indicate that Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River around 6 p.m. CDT.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft indicate that Marco is producing a small area of tropical-storm-force winds over water to the northeast of the center. These winds will likely subside during the next few hours as Marco moves along the coast of Louisiana. Heavy rain will continue along portions of the north-central Gulf Coast through tonight.

The next complete advisory will be issued by NHC at 10 p.,. CDT with an intermediate advisory at 7 p.m. CDT