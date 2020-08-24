TS Marco still lingering off the coast

Marco is still lingering just off the coast of Louisiana of the 4pm update. It is moving only at about 7 mph and expected to continue to bring wind and rain to the coastal areas.

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Marco was located near latitude 29.0 North, longitude 88.9 West. Marco is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), a turn to the west-northwest and a slight increase in forward speed is expected to occur tonight. On the forecast track, Marco will move inland over southeastern Louisiana tonight, and across southern Louisiana on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is expected, and Marco is forecast to become a tropical depression tonight and degenerate to a remnant low on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center. A National Ocean Service weather station located on Petit Bois Island, Mississippi recently reported a wind gust to 38 mph (61 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).