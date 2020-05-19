Tuesday report: State cases rise to 35,038

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 35,038. That’s 329 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 18 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,458 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 123. (57 more than last week. Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/16 is 26,249. That’s 3,641 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 750 cases, 6 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 64.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 591 cases, 1 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting 45 deaths, two more than yesterday. (The state is reporting 44 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 1,004 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 112 are on ventilators. That’s 27 fewer patients than yesterday, and 6 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 12,432 tests* have been completed by their lab and 265,641 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 278,073, which is 8,325 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 541 state tests, 9 more than yesterday; and 5,350 commercial tests, 148 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 298 state tests, 8 more than yesterday; and 5,060 commercial tests, 148 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.