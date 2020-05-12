Tuesday sees state case numbers rise to 32,050

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 32,050. That’s 235 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 39 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,281 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 66. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/10 is 22,608. That’s 2,292 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 715 cases, 2 more than yesterday. They are reporting one new death, bringing the total to 60.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 533 cases, 5 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting 40 deaths, same as yesterday. (The state is still reporting 39 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 1,320 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 146 are on ventilators. That’s 10 more patients than yesterday, and 11 less patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 9,894 tests* have been completed by their lab and 218,118 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 228,012, which is 7,182 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 497 state tests, same as yesterday; and 4,391 commercial tests, 142 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 259 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 3,997 commercial tests, 147 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.