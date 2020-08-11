Tuesday’s update adds over 1,000 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 133,125. That’s 1,164 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 26 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,195 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/3/20 is 89,083. That’s 14,837 new presumed recovered since 7/27/20. The state is reporting 118 probable deaths as of 8/3/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,863 cases, 24 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 99.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,072 cases, 15 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 85 deaths, same as Friday.

Statewide, there are 1,335 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 214 are on ventilators. That’s 47 less patients than yesterday and 1 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,568,564, which is 20,631 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 27,961 tests, 339 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 28,986 tests, 550 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.