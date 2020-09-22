Tuesday’s update brings over 700 new cases, 11 additional deaths

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 162,214. That’s 730 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,218 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/14/20 is 145,570. That’s 5,130 new presumed recovered since 9/7/20. The state is reporting 168 probable deaths as of 9/16/20. LDH is also reporting 1039 probable cases as of 9/16/2020, 104 more than reports on 9/9/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,576 cases, 28 more than yesterday. They are reporting 119 deaths, same as the weekend. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-9 is 7.10%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,601 cases, 13 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 110 deaths, same as the weekend. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-9 is 6.20%.

Statewide, there are 571 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 96 are on ventilators. That’s 16 fewer patients than yesterday and 3 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,205,935 which is 21,182 more tests than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 42,120 tests, which is 594 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 39,349 tests, which is 443 more than yesterday.