According to FOX8 News, an 8-year-old boy and his 10-year-old brother died in a swimming incident in Grand Isle. A 12-year-old and an adult man were airlifted to UMC.

The police chief of Grand Isle reports the four involved in the incident were accompanied by an aunt and the mother of the two children. All six were on the beach.

The tragic incident occurred around 7 pm on Friday night.