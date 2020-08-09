Two-day total adds over 2,600 new cases; hospitalizations continue to decline

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 131,399. The two-day increase is 2,653 cases.

The state is reporting 56 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,145 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/3/20 is 89,083. That’s 14,837 new presumed recovered since 7/27/20. The state is reporting 118 probable deaths as of 8/3/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,800 cases, 41 more than Friday. They are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 99.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,035 cases, 49 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 85 deaths, same as Friday.

Statewide, there are 1,383 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 210 are on ventilators. That’s 23 less patients than Friday and 2 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,540,571, which is 35,569 more tests than Friday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 27,199 tests, 1,119 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 28,205 tests, 771 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.