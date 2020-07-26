Two-day totals bring 3,840 new cases statewide; 43 less hospitalizations

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 107,574. That’s 3,840 more cases than Friday.

Since LDH no longer issues reports on Saturdays, all of today’s numbers are two day totals.

The state is reporting 48 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,651 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/19/20 is 61,456. That’s 8,168 new presumed recovered since last week. The state is reporting 118 probable deaths as of 7/19/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,319 cases, 82 more than Friday. They are reporting one new death, bringing the total to 95.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,453 cases, 121 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 72 deaths, 3 more than Friday.

Statewide, there are 1,557 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 184 are on ventilators. That’s 43 less patients than Friday and 13 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,233,264, which is 33,538 more tests than Friday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 23,178 tests, 552 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 23,761 tests, 660 more than Friday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.