Two-day totals show more than 3,000 cases added statewide; 194 cases added locally

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 91,706. That’s 3,116 more cases than Friday.

Since LDH no longer issues reports on Saturdays, all of today’s numbers are two day totals.

The state is reporting 34 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,433 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/14/20 is 53,288. That’s 6,954 new presumed recovered. The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 7/7/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,928 cases, 86 more than Friday. They are reporting 1 new deaths, bringing the total to 92.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,071 cases, 108 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 68 deaths, same as Friday.

Statewide, there are 1,469 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 177 are on ventilators. That’s 56 more patients than Friday and 16 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 47,915 tests** have been completed by their lab and 1,021,389 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 1,069,304, which is 25,364 more tests than Friday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 869 state tests, 2 more than Friday; and 19,432 commercial tests, 474 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 719 state tests, 3 more than Friday; and 20,411 commercial tests, 511 more than Friday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.