Two Hearts Adoration Chapel Celebrates One Year Anniversary

The Two Hearts Adoration Chapel at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, located on the campus of Nicholls State University, will celebrate their one year anniversary on Tuesday, October 13th.

The celebration schedule is as follows: 6:30 PM – candlelight Mass in the church, 7:30 PM – Eucharistic Procession on campus; and 8:30 PM – night prayer back in the church. The chapel’s location on campus is 204 Madewood Drive and the event is open to the public.

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, a parish of the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese is the home of the Colonel Catholics. In fall 2018, over $230,000 was raised for construction of the Two Hearts Adoration Chapel. The project broke ground in May 2019 and chapel doors opened in October 2019.

In the last year, over 235 parishioners, students and community members have signed up and regularly committed to a weekly adoration hour. The chapel is a beautiful space for men and women from everywhere to pray, lifting up holy hands. If you like to join in the one year anniversary celebration visit the Colonel Catholics Facebook Events page: https://fb.me/e/7V8V8aJFO