Two month backlog causes today’s daily update to increase by over 3,000 cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 94,892. That’s 3,186 more cases than yesterday.

Today’s update includes a backlog of 1,583 cases, with specimen collection dates 5/18-7/13. A more accurate increase for today is 1,603 cases.

The state is reporting 29 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,462 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/14/20 is 53,288. That’s 6,954 new presumed recovered. The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 7/7/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,045 cases, 117 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 92.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,124 cases, 53 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 68 deaths, same as Friday.

Statewide, there are 1,508 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 192 are on ventilators. That’s 39 more patients than yesterday and 15 more patients on vents.

The state dashboard is now combining state and commercial tests to provide only one total. The total of tests reported today is 1,102,924, which is 33,620 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 21,223 tests, 922 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 21,501 tests, 371 more than Friday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.