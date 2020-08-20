Two students test positive for COVID-19 at local Catholic schools

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has confirmed to The Times that a student at St. Francis de Sales and a student at Vandebilt Catholic High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Each case was reported to the respective school by the child’s parents. Each school followed protocol from the Louisiana Department of Heath, notifying the staff and students’ parents via letter in an effort to remain transparent.

At this time, LDH is not recommending either school close.