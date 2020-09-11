Two systems showing chances of development in the Gulf of Mexico

Every meteorologist on every news channel this evening has referred to this week as the heart of hurricane season. With four areas of interest and two named storms, the map concurs. This evening in Louisiana, all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico, watching for potential development. At this time, forecasts call for tropical development early next week.

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from near the Central and Northwest Bahamas eastward over the western Atlantic for a few hundred miles, associated with a surface trough of low pressure. This system is forecast to move westward, crossing the Bahamas and Florida on Friday and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Upper-level winds are expected to become conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form while this system moves slowly west-northwestward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall over portions of South Florida and the Keys during the next couple of days. It has a medium (50 percent) chance of formation during the next five days.