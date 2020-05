From the Houma Fire Department at 9 a.m.:

LA – HWY 182 ( New Orleans Blvd.) 600 block at the intersection of Sixth St. in Houma is closed until further notice.

Houma Fire, Houma Police Department , Acadian Ambulance and Louisiana State Police are on scene of a fatality crash. Motor vehicle vs. pedestrian.

This area is closed while units conduct the investigation. Please avoid the area until further notice.