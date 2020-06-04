Unity March planned this afternoon in Thibodaux

From Thibodaux Police Department:

Today, organizers plan to conduct a Unity March in the City Limits of Thibodaux. Chief Bryan Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department will be closely monitoring the march to ensure it remains peaceful, as well as protecting all pedestrians from motor vehicular traffic.

We ask our community partners that will not be participating in the march to avoid the dedicated area if at all possible, due to the roadway being completely blocked at times. The March will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the 400 Block of North Canal Boulevard (LA HWY 20) and travel southbound until reaching the intersection of LA HWY 1 & Canal Boulevard. The March will then change directions and travel back Northbound on North Canal Boulevard (LA HWY 20), ending back in the 400 Block of North Canal Boulevard (LA HWY 20).