From the City of Thibodaux:

On Thursday, July 30, 2020, and Friday, July 31, 2020, Bayou Lane will be intermittently closed from 6:30 AM to approximately 5:30 PM to allow the contractor to perform construction work for upcoming drainage improvements.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Image from City of Thibodaux social media.